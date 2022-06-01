← Company Directory
Zoetis
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zoetis Salaries

Zoetis's salary ranges from $92,460 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United States at the low-end to $198,121 for a Marketing Operations in Mexico at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zoetis. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $103K
Data Scientist
Median $120K
Business Analyst
$92.5K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

75 7
75 7
Data Science Manager
$136K
Marketing Operations
$198K
Product Designer
$121K
Product Manager
$104K
Project Manager
$121K
Sales
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zoetis is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $198,121. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoetis is $120,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zoetis

Related Companies

  • Parexel
  • Vanguard
  • RSM US
  • John Hancock
  • League
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources