ZipRecruiter
ZipRecruiter Salaries

ZipRecruiter's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $330,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ZipRecruiter. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer III $190K
Senior Software Engineer $227K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $170K
Product Manager
Median $258K
Product Designer
Median $142K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $330K
Accountant
$91.3K
Business Analyst
$266K
Data Science Manager
$293K
Human Resources
$79.6K
Marketing
$259K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ZipRecruiter, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ZipRecruiter is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $330,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZipRecruiter is $226,583.

