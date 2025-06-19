← Company Directory
Zip Co
Zip Co Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at Zip Co totals A$142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zip Co's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Zip Co
Sr Quality Enginner
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$142K
Level
Senior
Base
A$142K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Zip Co?

A$252K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Zip Co in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$223,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zip Co for the Software Engineer role in Australia is A$139,685.

Other Resources