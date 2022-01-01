← Company Directory
Zip Co
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zip Co Salaries

Zip Co's salary ranges from $43,208 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $234,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zip Co. Last updated: 3/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $169K
Data Scientist
Median $81.7K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $234K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

86 7
86 7
Business Analyst
$150K
Data Analyst
$43.2K
Product Designer
$146K
Product Manager
$186K
Recruiter
$194K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zip Co is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $234,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zip Co is $159,470.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zip Co

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources