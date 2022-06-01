← Company Directory
Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation Salaries

Zions Bancorporation's salary ranges from $35,323 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $236,175 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zions Bancorporation. Last updated: 4/28/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $90K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $85K
Business Operations
$68.3K

Business Analyst
$71.6K
Customer Service
$35.3K
Data Scientist
$68.3K
Investment Banker
$70.4K
Product Manager
$236K
Program Manager
$156K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zions Bancorporation is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zions Bancorporation is $71,640.

