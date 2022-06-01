← Company Directory
Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $6,480

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through MetLife

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered through MetLife

  • Health Insurance

    Offered through Aetna or Kaiser

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Employee Assistance Program

    8 Free coaching and 8 free therapy sessions annually to assist with emotional, professional, social, physical and financial health.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short Term Disability coverage with 60% of base. Long Term Disability coverage with 60% of pre-disability income.

  • Life Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    4 weeks

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

    Reimbursement up to $5,000.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $5,400

    100% match on the first 4.5% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $3,000 annually for undergraduate programs and $5,250 annually for graduate programs

