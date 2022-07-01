← Company Directory
Zignal Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Zignal Labs that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Zignal’s Narrative Intelligence Cloud analyzes billions of digital stories in real time to help customers discover and manage the narratives that can help or harm them. Used by the world’s largest companies and public sector organizations, Zignal’s natural language processing and machine learning algorithms identify risks and opportunities as they emerge, and provide insight into how to shape the narratives that matter most. Zignal serves customers around the world, including Expedia, Synchrony, Prudential, and The Public Good Projects.

    http://zignallabs.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Zignal Labs

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • Coinbase
    • Databricks
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources