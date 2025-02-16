All Software Engineer Salaries
The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Ziff Davis Performance Marketing ranges from $146K to $200K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ziff Davis Performance Marketing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Average Total Compensation
