Ziff Davis Performance Marketing
Ziff Davis Performance Marketing Salaries

Ziff Davis Performance Marketing's salary ranges from $173,130 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $338,300 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ziff Davis Performance Marketing. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
$173K
Software Engineering Manager
$338K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ziff Davis Performance Marketing is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $338,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ziff Davis Performance Marketing is $255,715.

