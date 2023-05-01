← Company Directory
Zeus Living
Zeus Living Salaries

Zeus Living's salary ranges from $83,472 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Singapore at the low-end to $199,000 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zeus Living. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$83.5K
Marketing
$199K
Sales
$104K
Software Engineer
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zeus Living is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zeus Living is $122,588.

