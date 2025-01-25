Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Zeta ranges from ₹2.24M per year for L1 to ₹5.8M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.79M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zeta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹2.24M
₹2.03M
₹80.3K
₹130K
L2
₹4.08M
₹3.6M
₹319K
₹161K
L3
₹5.04M
₹4.75M
₹214K
₹81.5K
L4
₹5.8M
₹5.18M
₹616K
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Zeta, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)