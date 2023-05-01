← Company Directory
ZeroNorth
ZeroNorth Salaries

ZeroNorth's salary ranges from $134,275 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $173,678 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ZeroNorth. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Product Manager
$174K
Software Engineer
$134K
The highest paying role reported at ZeroNorth is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $173,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZeroNorth is $153,976.

