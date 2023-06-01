← Company Directory
Zentist
    Zentist is a San Francisco-based company that uses advanced technology to simplify and automate insurance revenue cycle management for multi-location dental service providers in the United States. Their flagship cloud-based RCM software, Remit AI, centralizes EOBs and ERA data from over 700 payers for faster payment posting and ease of reconciliation, while reducing insurance denials through better payer-specific data intelligence. Zentist leverages RPA and machine learning to automate tedious RCM tasks, freeing up employee time for patient care. The company has successfully completed Series A funding and is backed by leading investment firms.

    https://zentist.io
    2015
    126
    $10M-$50M
