Zentech Manufacturing is an electronics contract manufacturing company with locations in Baltimore, Richardson, and Bloomington. They specialize in designing and manufacturing complex electronic and RF circuit cards and assemblies. They hold key certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR, AS9100, and ISO 13485. Zentech is also certified as a Trusted Source supplier for Class 3 electronics and is NIST 800-171 Cyber compliant. They support DoD programs and are an IPC 1791 Trusted Assembler.