Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
    About

    Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecule therapeutics for various cancers. Its lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The company is also developing other lead product candidates, including ZN-c5 for breast cancer and ZN-d5 for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myelogenous leukemia. Zentalis has licensing agreements and collaborations with several companies and is based in New York.

    zentalis.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    177
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

