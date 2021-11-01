← Company Directory
Zensurance
Zensurance Salaries

Zensurance's salary ranges from $44,505 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $136,159 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zensurance. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $44.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$119K
Product Manager
$65.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$136K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zensurance is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,159. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zensurance is $92,018.

