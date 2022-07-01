← Company Directory
Zencity
Zencity Salaries

Zencity's salary ranges from $54,224 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $256,275 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zencity. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$256K
Software Engineer
$54.2K
The highest paying role reported at Zencity is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $256,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zencity is $155,250.

