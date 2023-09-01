← Company Directory
Zemoso Technologies
Zemoso Technologies Salaries

Zemoso Technologies's salary ranges from $4,516 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $160,800 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zemoso Technologies. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $25.3K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$4.5K
Product Manager
$24K

Technical Program Manager
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zemoso Technologies is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zemoso Technologies is $24,657.

