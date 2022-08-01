← Company Directory
Zello
Zello Salaries

Zello's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $152,500 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zello. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $153K
Product Manager
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zello is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $152,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zello is $141,575.

