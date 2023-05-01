Zeller is a commercial real estate investment and development firm that strategically selects properties for value creation, repositioning, and reintroduction to their markets. They offer a full spectrum of real estate services, including development, leasing, management, and construction. Zeller owns and operates assets in multiple states and has delivered strong returns for its partners and co-investors. They currently own and operate a portfolio of nearly 10.2 million square feet valued at $2.9 billion.