← Company Directory
Zeiss Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zeiss Group Salaries

Zeiss Group's salary ranges from $35,738 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Hungary at the low-end to $334,624 for a Venture Capitalist in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zeiss Group. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $104K

Research Scientist

Business Analyst
$131K
Customer Service
$36.8K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Data Scientist
$77K
Hardware Engineer
$125K
Product Designer
$35.7K
Product Manager
$175K
Software Engineering Manager
$40.3K
Solution Architect
$97.8K
Venture Capitalist
$335K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zeiss Group is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $334,624. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zeiss Group is $100,914.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zeiss Group

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources