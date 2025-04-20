← Company Directory
Zego
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Zego Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Zego ranges from £56.1K per year to £155K. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zego's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
:L3
Senior Software Engineer
£92.1K
£77.2K
£14.9K
£0
L4
Staff Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

£122K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £22.8K+ (sometimes £228K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Zego, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Zego in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £154,669. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zego for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £76,447.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zego

Related Companies

  • Skyscanner
  • Just Eat
  • GEICO
  • Meetup
  • Fivestars
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources