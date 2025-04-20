All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Zego ranges from £56.1K per year to £155K. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zego's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
:L3
£92.1K
£77.2K
£14.9K
£0
L4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zego, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)