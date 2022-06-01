← Company Directory
Zeeco
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Zeeco that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Since 1979, Zeeco is the trusted worldwide source for the design and manufacturing of combustion and environmental solutions for the refining, petrochemical, production, power and pharmaceutical industries. Beginning as a small operation, Zeeco focused on the ideas of expertise, innovation, and reliability that today are the company’s foundation of success. ZEECO® product lines include next generation ultra-low emission burners, gas and liquid flaring systems and hazardous and non-hazardous waste incineration. Zeeco has supplied some of the world’s largest combustion systems. These include the largest enclosed ground flare, acid gas thermal oxidizer, enclosed flare and elevated flare. We also have developed the industry’s best performing ultra-low NOx burner. From refining, onshore/offshore production, power, well testing, petrochemical, gas processing and LNG industries, Zeeco has the experience and technical expertise to design the right combustion solution for your application. Our Combustion Research and Test Facility was the first in the world to become ISO 9001-2000 certified, and our staff strives to stay ahead of rapidly changing emissions requirements. With over three decades of industry experience, we have developed a worldwide reputation for excellence in engineering, reliability, and integrity.

    http://www.zeeco.com
    Website
    1979
    Year Founded
    920
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Zeeco

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Intuit
    • PayPal
    • Apple
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources