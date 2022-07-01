← Company Directory
ZEDEDA
    ZEDEDA, the leader in edge orchestration, delivers visibility, control and security for the distributed edge, with the freedom of deploying and managing any app on any hardware at scale and connecting to any cloud or on-premises systems. Distributed edge solutions require a diverse mix of technologies and domain expertise and ZEDEDA enables customers with an open, vendor-agnostic orchestration framework that breaks down silos and provides the needed agility and future-proofing as they evolve their connected operations. Customers can now seamlessly orchestrate intelligent applications at the distributed edge to gain access to critical insights, make real-time decisions and maximize operational efficiency. ZEDEDA is a venture-backed Silicon Valley company, headquartered in San Jose, CA, with teams in India and Europe.

    http://www.zededa.com
    2016
    90
    $10M-$50M
