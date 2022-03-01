← Company Directory
Zazzle
Zazzle Salaries

Zazzle's salary ranges from $47,064 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $89,445 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zazzle. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Product Manager
$89.4K
Software Engineer
$47.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zazzle is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $89,445. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zazzle is $68,254.

