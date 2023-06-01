← Company Directory
Zap Surgical Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zap Surgical Systems Salaries

Zap Surgical Systems's salary ranges from $165,825 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $213,925 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zap Surgical Systems. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$166K
Technical Program Manager
$214K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zap Surgical Systems is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zap Surgical Systems is $189,875.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zap Surgical Systems

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Facebook
  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources