Zalando
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Research Scientist

  • Berlin Metropolitan Region

Zalando Research Scientist Salaries in Berlin Metropolitan Region

Research Scientist compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region at Zalando ranges from €88.3K per year for C6 to €113K per year for C7. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zalando's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C4
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
C5
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
C6
Software Engineer
€88.3K
€88.3K
€0
€0
C7
Senior Software Engineer
€113K
€113K
€0
€0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Zalando, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Zalando in Berlin Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €112,547. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zalando for the Research Scientist role in Berlin Metropolitan Region is €88,501.

Other Resources