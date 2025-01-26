Salaries

Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Zalando Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Zalando ranges from €55.1K per year for C5 to €136K per year for C8. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €88.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zalando's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus C4 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) € -- € -- € -- € -- C5 Junior Software Engineer €55.1K €55K €89 €0 C6 Software Engineer €72.6K €72.5K €0 €37.5 C7 Senior Software Engineer €97.7K €97.5K €151.8 €0 View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Zalando, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Zalando ?

