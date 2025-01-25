Zalando UX Designer Salaries in Berlin Metropolitan Region

UX Designer compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region at Zalando ranges from €85.7K per year for C7 to €114K per year for C8. The median yearly compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package totals €84.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zalando's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus C5 Junior Product Designer € -- € -- € -- € -- C6 Product Designer € -- € -- € -- € -- C7 Senior Product Designer €85.7K €85.3K €282 €101.2 C8 Principal Product Designer €114K €93.6K €20.6K €0 View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Zalando, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Zalando ?

