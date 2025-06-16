← Company Directory
Zalando
Zalando Corporate Development Salaries

The average Corporate Development total compensation at Zalando ranges from €115K to €163K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zalando's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

€130K - €148K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€115K€130K€148K€163K
Common Range
Possible Range

€145K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Zalando, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Corporate Development at Zalando sits at a yearly total compensation of €162,939. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zalando for the Corporate Development role is €114,610.

