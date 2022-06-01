← Company Directory
ZAGG
    • About

    Since 2004, ZAGG has been protecting and enhancing your favorite gadgets. From our first InvisibleShield to our latest advances in audio, protection, power, and customization - our goal is to make your life easier and the life of your gadgets longer as we're at the top of the gadget industry.At ZAGG, we strive to deliver products known for their smart designs and creative product solutions. We embrace challenges and refuse to be deterred by obstacles. We aspire to create value for our customers, business partners and investors. ZAGG brands (ZAGG, mophie, InvisibleShield, BRAVEN, Halo, Gear4 and IFROGZ) is the biggest company you've yet to hear of but will love to work at!Together, the ZAGG family continue to share our love of gadgets with the world. In fact, the industry has come to equate us with quality and customer assurance. Simply stated, when you buy a ZAGG Brands product, you know you are getting the best.

    zagg.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    840
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

