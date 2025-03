Zadara is a fast-growing technology company that offers storage-as-a-service solutions. Their Cloud Services platform provides infrastructure technology for any workload and data type, available on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud, and at the edge. Zadara's global partner network has doubled in the past year to include more than 300 points of presence globally, with the goal of 1000. They are looking for authentic, driven, customer-obsessed individuals to join their diverse team.