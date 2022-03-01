← Company Directory
Z Holdings
Z Holdings Salaries

Z Holdings's salary ranges from $43,619 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $49,610 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Z Holdings. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Product Designer
$43.6K
Software Engineer
$49.6K
The highest paying role reported at Z Holdings is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $49,610. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Z Holdings is $46,615.

