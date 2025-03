The YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish, founded in 1894, aims to improve the lives of women and their families of all ages, races, and faiths. They provide critical services such as housing, employment, education, domestic violence, health, and youth services to nearly 50,000 people annually. The organization envisions a community where everyone has access to resources, opportunities, and safety. They offer career opportunities and an up-to-date list of open positions on their website.