National Building Solution offers comprehensive and high-quality building consulting services since 1997. They have offices in the US and parts of the UK. They specialize in controlling costs associated with building damages, property losses, and claims arising out of Builder's Risk and Construction Defect Exposures. Their building experts are well-versed in building damage assessment and estimating, defining accurate scopes of damage, and establishing appropriate cost values required for building repairs. Their goal is to facilitate fast and fair resolution to property loss claims.