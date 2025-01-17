← Company Directory
YouGov
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

YouGov Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Poland at YouGov ranges from PLN 159K to PLN 222K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for YouGov's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 173K - PLN 209K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 159KPLN 173KPLN 209KPLN 222K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at YouGov to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at YouGov?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at YouGov in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 222,384. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at YouGov for the Product Designer role in Poland is PLN 159,119.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for YouGov

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources