Yotpo
Yotpo Salaries

Yotpo's salary ranges from $35,301 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Bulgaria at the low-end to $164,175 for a Customer Service in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Yotpo. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $118K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$164K
Marketing
$51.8K
Product Designer
$90.5K
Product Manager
$35.3K
Program Manager
$94.5K
Sales
$106K
Software Engineering Manager
$130K
Technical Program Manager
$84.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Yotpo is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yotpo is $94,525.

