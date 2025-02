Yesway is a convenience store company based in Fort Worth, Texas, with 402 stores across nine states. They own the 304-store Allsup's Convenience Stores chain and plan to expand to over 500 stores in selected regions of the United States. Yesway offers competitively priced gasoline, quality product selection, expanded food service, and clean and well-lit facilities, with a promise to make customers' lives easier and provide a terrific shopping experience.