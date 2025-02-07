Site Reliability Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Yelp ranges from £95.3K per year for IC2 to £131K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC2
£95.3K
£71.7K
£20.8K
£2.9K
IC3
£131K
£83.4K
£44.2K
£3.8K
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)