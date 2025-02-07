Security Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Yelp ranges from CA$158K per year for IC2 to CA$170K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
IC2
CA$158K
CA$112K
CA$36.7K
CA$9.1K
IC3
CA$170K
CA$132K
CA$23.4K
CA$14.7K
IC4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)