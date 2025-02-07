← Company Directory
Yelp
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Research Scientist

Yelp Research Scientist Salaries

Research Scientist compensation in United Kingdom at Yelp totals £123K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
New Grad(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC3
£123K
£98.4K
£19.4K
£4.9K
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
£128K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Yelp in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £141,883. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yelp for the Research Scientist role in United Kingdom is £117,765.

Other Resources