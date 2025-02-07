Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Yelp ranges from £88.7K per year for IC2 to £134K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £104K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC2
£88.7K
£68.8K
£12.5K
£7.4K
IC3
£134K
£97.4K
£33.3K
£3.3K
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)