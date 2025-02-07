← Company Directory
Yelp
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

Yelp Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Yelp ranges from CA$139K per year for IC2 to CA$177K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$164K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
New Grad(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
IC2
CA$139K
CA$117K
CA$15.3K
CA$6.4K
IC3
CA$177K
CA$147K
CA$23.3K
CA$6.7K
IC4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Yelp in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$255,193. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yelp for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$152,974.

