Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Yelp ranges from CA$139K per year for IC2 to CA$177K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$164K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
IC2
CA$139K
CA$117K
CA$15.3K
CA$6.4K
IC3
CA$177K
CA$147K
CA$23.3K
CA$6.7K
IC4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)