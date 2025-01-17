← Company Directory
Yellow.ai
Yellow.ai Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Yellow.ai totals ₹6.15M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yellow.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
Yellow.ai
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹6.15M
Level
L3
Base
₹5.12M
Stock (/yr)
₹205K
Bonus
₹820K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Yellow.ai?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Yellow.ai in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,802,288. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yellow.ai for the Product Manager role in India is ₹5,328,690.

