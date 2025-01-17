← Company Directory
Yellow Card App
  Salaries
  Customer Service

  All Customer Service Salaries

Yellow Card App Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Nigeria at Yellow Card App ranges from NGN 7.94M to NGN 11.52M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yellow Card App's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 9M - NGN 10.45M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 7.94MNGN 9MNGN 10.45MNGN 11.52M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Yellow Card App?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Yellow Card App in Nigeria sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 11,516,919. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yellow Card App for the Customer Service role in Nigeria is NGN 7,936,028.

