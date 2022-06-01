← Company Directory
YCharts
YCharts Salaries

YCharts's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $215,032 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of YCharts. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineering Manager
Median $215K
Software Engineer
Median $159K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
$49.8K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at YCharts is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $215,032. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at YCharts is $159,000.

