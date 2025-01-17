← Company Directory
Yandex
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • All Venture Capitalist Salaries

Yandex Venture Capitalist Salaries

The median Venture Capitalist compensation in Russia package at Yandex totals RUB 2.22M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yandex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Yandex
Analyst
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 2.22M
Level
G15
Base
RUB 2.22M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Yandex?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.87M+ (sometimes RUB 28.66M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Venture Capitalist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Analyst

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Yandex in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 4,791,154. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yandex for the Venture Capitalist role in Russia is RUB 2,215,183.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Yandex

Related Companies

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources