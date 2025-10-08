Machine Learning Engineer compensation in Serbia at Yandex ranges from $47.8K per year for G15 to $142K per year for G18. The median yearly compensation in Serbia package totals $80.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yandex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$47.8K
$47.8K
$0
$0
G16
$79.7K
$67.3K
$273
$12K
G17
$90.1K
$78.4K
$0
$11.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.