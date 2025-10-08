Company Directory
Yandex
Yandex Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Saint Petersburg Metro Area

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area at Yandex ranges from RUB 1.75M per year for G14 to RUB 5.04M per year for G17. The median yearly compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area package totals RUB 3.62M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yandex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G14
(Entry Level)
RUB 1.75M
RUB 1.69M
RUB 16.7K
RUB 43.6K
G15
RUB 2.96M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 305K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 25.2K
RUB 302K
G17
RUB 5.04M
RUB 4.54M
RUB 79.6K
RUB 420K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Yandex in Saint Petersburg Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 8,492,254. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yandex for the Backend Software Engineer role in Saint Petersburg Metro Area is RUB 3,339,870.

