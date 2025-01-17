Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Yandex ranges from RUB 1.89M per year for G14 to RUB 16.87M per year for G19. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 2.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yandex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
G14
RUB 1.89M
RUB 1.85M
RUB 39.3K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.68M
RUB 2.43M
RUB 39.2K
RUB 207K
G16
RUB 3.81M
RUB 3.3M
RUB 45.9K
RUB 460K
G17
RUB 5.57M
RUB 4.79M
RUB 20.8K
RUB 761K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.
iOS Engineer
Android Engineer
Mobile Software Engineer
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Analytics Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer